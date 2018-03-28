Pro-Trump Roseanne Reboot Premier Draws Yuge Ratings

Over 18 million viewers tuned in to ABC Tuesday night to watch the revival of 90s sitcom Roseanne, which reimagines its beloved protagonist as a supporter of US President Donald Trump.

“The return delivered an incredible 18.2 million viewers along with an equally impressive 5.1 rating among adults 18-49,” reports Entertainment Weekly.

The reboot saw the highest ratings for a network comedy show in four years, topping ratings for its series finale in 1997.

“For the time slot, Roseanne gave ABC its best numbers since November 2006 and November 2009, respectively,” TVLine.com reports.

Furthermore, the show beat out 60 Minutes’ Sunday interview with porn star Stormy Daniels in the adult demo, according to EW.

The show fills a void for Conservative viewers on network TV left open since ABC cancelled Last Man Standing, the sitcom starring Tim Allen as a family-oriented sporting goods store manager.

As to whether the show was any good, PJ Media’s Roger Simon expresses it’s difficult to quantify.

“Was it a great show? It’s hard to say because the extraordinary shock of seeing an actual highly sympathetic though irascible self-admitted “Deplorable” — Roseanne — as the protagonist of a network television show is so far from our daily entertainment reality it overwhelms all other considerations.”

The show’s star, Roseanne Barr, thanked viewers for the high ratings, saying, “You are all wonderful-here is to making America laugh & talk again!”

I am so greatful to the fans of the Roseanne show for giving it a good Premiere rating. You are all wonderful-here is to making America laugh & talk again! LOVE U — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 28, 2018

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

FLASHBACK – Roseanne tells Alex Jones she supports gun rights:

