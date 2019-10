Infowars reporter Greg Reese interviewed Kurdish protesters and Antifa members outside of Trump’s Dallas rally on Thursday.

The Kurdish protesters want America to keep troops in Syria and Antifa is blindly supporting that strategy in the name of resisting Trump.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!