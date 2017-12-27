'Problem Of Whiteness' Course Returns To University

This spring, a controversial course titled “The Problem of Whiteness” will once again be offered at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The African Cultural Studies course seeks to teach students to “understand how whiteness is socially constructed and experienced in order to help dismantle white supremacy,” according to its online description.

When the course debuted during the spring 2017 semester, it prompted national headlines and much controversy, with some Republican lawmakers even calling for the course to be canceled.

The class this spring may touch on that, based on the fact that its professor created a montage of headlines criticizing the course as its new syllabus cover sheet, its online description shows.

