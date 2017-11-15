'Problematic' Makeup Removing App 'MakeApp' Causes Mass Triggering

A new makeup removing app named “MakeApp” from Russian developer Ashot Gabrelyanov is causing a triggering on levels never before seen.

While it’s not perfect, there’s no getting around the fact the app is rather shockingly accurate.

The liberal media is losing their minds:

Women are spamming it with one star reviews and calling for it to be banned from Apple and Google’s app stores, though men love it:

This one of Chelsea Clinton got run through a few too many times:

Taylor Swift and the Trumps look great:

The media responded to the app by accusing developer Ashot Gabrelyanov of being a Kremlin agent — no joke.

Gabrelyanov said he’s going to sue Business Insider for lying about him:

@zolamray MakeApp founder here. Why did you call me a propagandist? Do you verify what you write or simply copy/past. I've already announced that will be suing @BIUK for providing fake unverified information. Let me know if you have any questions and I will reply. — Ashot Gabrelyanov (@gabrelyanov) November 14, 2017

Looking for a high skilled US lawyer to sue Business Insider. W’d be appreciative if you share with contacts. — Ashot Gabrelyanov (@gabrelyanov) November 14, 2017

@4evrmalone Hey Madison, MakeApp's founder here. Why did you call me Kremlin-linked? Do you have any facts or you just simply copy/past and don't verify what you write? — Ashot Gabrelyanov (@gabrelyanov) November 13, 2017

So why did you call me "male Russian propagandist?" Do you verify what you write or just copy/past. Is this a journalism? Do you have any facts to call me like that? — Ashot Gabrelyanov (@gabrelyanov) November 14, 2017

Just don't trust everything you read. I am currently exploring a lawsuit against Business Insider for publishing fake information about me. I will adamantly protect my business reputation and the reputation of our US based company. — Ashot Gabrelyanov (@gabrelyanov) November 15, 2017

One liberal media writer at Slate tried to stick it to Gabrelyanov by running him through the app:

It had no effect as he doesn’t wear makeup.