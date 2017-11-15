'Problematic' Makeup Removing App 'MakeApp' Causes Mass Triggering

A new makeup removing app named “MakeApp” from Russian developer Ashot Gabrelyanov is causing a triggering on levels never before seen.

While it’s not perfect, there’s no getting around the fact the app is rather shockingly accurate.

The liberal media is losing their minds:

Women are spamming it with one star reviews and calling for it to be banned from Apple and Google’s app stores, though men love it:

This one of Chelsea Clinton got run through a few too many times:

Taylor Swift and the Trumps look great:

The media responded to the app by accusing developer Ashot Gabrelyanov of being a Kremlin agent — no joke.

Gabrelyanov said he’s going to sue Business Insider for lying about him:

One liberal media writer at Slate tried to stick it to Gabrelyanov by running him through the app:

It had no effect as he doesn’t wear makeup.


