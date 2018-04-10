'Problematic' Phrases 'British Values', 'Islamist' Banned in the Classroom by Political Correctness-Obsessed SNP

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has been slammed over guidance which claims that supposedly “offensive” terminology like “British values” could inspire terror attacks.

“The concept [of British values] can cause offence and could play into the hands of groups who seek to assert that there is an inherent conflict between being British and being Muslim”, Scottish teachers have been told. Defending the move, a spokesman said using the “wrong” words in the classroom could “amplify the rhetoric used by terrorists and violent extremists.”

UK Security Minister Ben Wallace accused Education Scotland of “putting PC [politically correct] politics before children’s safety” when the directive — which stresses the “importance of using appropriate and accurate” terms when discussing terror — came to light at the weekend.

Drawn up in partnership with the Scottish government, the Education Scotland document provides what it calls an “overview” of language which should and should not be used during classroom discussions on terror attacks and violent extremism, reports The Sun.

Read more