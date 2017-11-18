Prof Compares Jordan Peterson Video To Hitler Speeches

A Canadian teaching assistant was reprimanded by her professor for showing students a video featuring University of Toronto psychology professor Jordan Peterson.

According to The National Post, Wilfrid Laurier University educator Lindsay Shepherd was branded as “transphobic” and scolded by her supervising professor, Nathan Rambukkana, for showing the video, which he compared to “neutrally playing a speech by Hitler.”

Shepherd, who is currently a graduate student at the Waterloo, Ontario school, reportedly played a video of a debate between Peterson and University of Toronto Sexual Diversity Studies program lecturer Nicholas Matte.

Following the event, Shepherd was told that simply showing the clip to the “Canadian Communication in Context” class implied that she was “legitimizing” Peterson’s position on genderless pronouns, and that at least one student had complained that the video created a “toxic climate” in the classroom.

Peterson has been a vocal critic of Canada’s federal Bill C-16, which forced the acceptance of gender theory and added “gender expression” and “gender identity” to the hate crime section of the country’s Criminal Code.

The teaching assistant was also notified that she must “not show any more controversial videos of this kind” and that her supervisor can observe her classes and review lesson plans submitted before lectures.

Last week, Shepherd was reportedly made to attend a meeting with her supervisor; the head of the Gendered Violence Prevention and Support program, Adria Joel; and program coordinator Herbert Pimlott to discuss concerns that were raised by one or more students who claimed that the lecturer created “a toxic climate.”

After defending her teaching methods at the lengthy meeting, Shepherd was informed that even presenting Peterson’s views neutrally created “a space where those opinions can be nurtured.”

The administrators also reportedly speculated that Shepherd could be a supporter of the “alt-right” movement and said the school has a “duty to make sure we’re not furthering…Jordan Peterson,” even telling her that “this is not something…that is up for debate[.]”

Wilfrid Laurier University did not immediately respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment.