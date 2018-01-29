Canadian clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, Jordan Peterson, explains why so many people around the world are unhappy with their lives and describes how to get the most out of your existence.

Peterson acknowledges that discipline and courage are needed to change one’s self and doing so is the only way to control any given situation.

If everyone were to focus on minor positive changes, the world would slowly become more peaceful according to Peterson.

Another tip is to stop ignoring your conscious when you feel that you are doing something wrong, whether you’re drinking too much, arriving late to work or anything else you end up regretting.

To summarize, Peterson says, “The proper way to fix the world isn’t to fix the world. There’s no reason to assume you’re even up to such a task, but you can fix yourself.”