Prof Stephen Cohen: I'm 'More Worried Than I've Ever Been' At Prospect Of Nuclear War With Russia

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Professor emeritus of Russian studies at Princeton University and New York University Stephen Cohen told Tucker Carlson Thursday night he’s “more worried” than he’s “ever been” at the prospect of nuclear war with Russia.

“If Russians die, if Damascus is attacked (the capital of Syria), Russia will retaliate with its excellent weapons, every bit as good as ours…some people say in some regards the missile technology better,” Cohen said.

“Russia will strike, Americans in Syria will die,” he said.

“We will be where we have never, ever, ever been with Russia, killing each other…bearing in mind that both nations are laden with Nuclear weapons,” Cohen continued.

“So, I am more worried than I have ever been in my life, at least since the Cuban missile crisis.”

WATCH:


Related Articles

Nuclear 'Doomsday Plane' Goes Airborne As War Fears Grow

Nuclear ‘Doomsday Plane’ Goes Airborne As War Fears Grow

U.S. News
Comments
Comey Admits He May Not Have Reopened Hillary Probe If He Thought She Could Lose

Comey Admits He May Not Have Reopened Hillary Probe If He Thought She Could Lose

U.S. News
Comments

ABC News star Joy Behar says Kim Jong Un, Putin have more ‘sanity’ than Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Liberal ‘Solutions’: School District Arms Teachers With 16-Inch Baseball Bats

U.S. News
Comments

Voters More Likely Now to See Mueller Probe As Partisan Witch Hunt

U.S. News
Comments

Comments