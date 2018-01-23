Prof Tells March For Life Supporters 'Sit Down & Shut Up'

While pro-life activists were celebrating the 45th annual March for Life Friday, one professor took to Twitter to express her disgust with the movement.

Professor Jennifer Begeal, who teaches digital storytelling at The New School, took to Twitter to fire of a series of tweets slamming the movement, telling pro-lifers to “sit down and shut-up” if they didn’t support a series of progressive causes.

“If you support March for Life, but don’t support gun control, please sit down and shut up. If you support March for Life and support the rapist, cheater, and liar in the White House, please sit down and shut up,” she wrote in a series of at least a dozen tweets.

Begeal goes on to suggest that if “you aren’t a woman,” than you should also “please sit down and shut the fuck up” instead of supporting the March for Life.

“If you support March for Life, but don’t support free birth control, please sit down and shut up. If you support March for Life, but don’t support a woman’s right to choose, please sit down and shut up,” she continued.

Begeal also interjected praise for Saturday’s “Women’s March” into her string of tweets, saying that “if you support March for Life, but believe that the Women’s March is feminist propaganda, please sit down and shut up.”

Campus Reform reached out to Begeal for comment on the matter, but did not receive a response in time for publication.