Professing Christ Now a "Hate Crime" in the West

Image Credits: Gary Ullah, Flickr.

What is the source of dhimmitude—which in many ways paralyzes responses to Islam—in the West?

First a definition: “dhimmitude,” which was coined by the late Christian president of Lebanon, Bashir Gemayel, and popularized by writer Bat Ye’or, is a neologism based on the Arabic word, dhimmi—that is, a non-Muslim (generally a Christian or Jew) who falls under Islamic rule and, as a price for maintaining their religion, accepts an inferior social standing.

Simply put, the dhimmi must know his or her place and never rock the boat, including by seeking equal rights with Muslims.

