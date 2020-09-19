Professor Calls For Biden To Nominate Michelle Obama To Supreme Court

A liberal professor is calling for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden to nominate Michelle Obama to the Supreme Court should he win the election in November.

In an op-ed for The Hill, Emerson College professor Roger House claimed Saturday that Biden would make history by nominating the former First Lady because she would advance “racial and gender justice” and quell “Republican efforts to bum-rush a replacement.”

“What it means is that the Biden campaign cannot simply propose to nominate a woman of traditional qualifications for the court. If it is to make history, then it must spotlight a woman who embodies the dream of the civil rights movement. That person is former First Lady Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama,” House wrote.

“Moreover, she brings insight as a Black woman of dark complexion who struggled to be confident in a society that values whiteness and lightness.”

House said a Michelle Obama pick would galvanize support from blacks and suburban women, and “incite” their “wrath” should “vulnerable” Republicans feel inclined not to support her.

“The Biden campaign must appreciate that proposing Michelle Obama for the Supreme Court would ignite enthusiasm in the Black community and among suburban women,” House explained.

“Moreover, it would put pressure on vulnerable Republican senators who might be solicited to support yet another problematic Trump nominee to the Supreme Court. That group would include the incumbent Republican Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Steven Danes (R-Mont.). Each of them would have to think twice before inciting the wrath of Black and suburban women voters in their states.”

House went on to say that Biden would be “foolish in the extreme” not to nominate Michelle, because her nomination would inject much-needed enthusiasm into Biden’s anemic campaign.

“The Biden campaign would be foolish in the extreme to allow this historic moment to pass. One could argue that all the campaign needs to do at this time is float her name as a leading candidate on a list of candidates under consideration. She need not even comment on the proposal other than to say that she is flattered to be in the mix. That precedent would add star power to the Biden campaign and lay the groundwork for a landmark nomination.”

Notably missing from Michelle Obama’s accolades laid out by House is any judicial experience whatsoever, but she did write an autobiography and balance work with motherhood!

“In 1996, she joined the University of Chicago as associate dean of student services, and then as the vice president of community and external affairs for the UC Medical Center, all while balancing the demands of work and motherhood. In short, she is the real deal,” House wrote.

Meanwhile, President Trump indicated Saturday that he was preparing to put forth a list of potential SCOTUS nominees.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Alex Jones responds to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and what this means for America right now as its turning point emerges over the horizon.

