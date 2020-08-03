Professor Calls For Halt To 'Terrorising' Coronavirus Reaction By 'Narrow Minded Scientific Elite'

A UK sociology professor has penned an impassioned editorial calling for governments to stop “terrorising” people with extreme reactionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that a “sense of proportion” is desperately needed.

Writing in the Express, Robert Dingwall, professor of sociology at Nottingham Trent University, called the virus a “nasty infection” that “simply brought deaths forward be a few weeks”.

“Covid-19 has been linked to about 50,000 deaths in the first 16 weeks of the UK pandemic – but about 1,000 people normally die every week,” the professor urges.

“In the past five weeks, fewer than usual have died. Covid-19 simply bought deaths forward by a few weeks or months,” Dingwall adds, noting that over 80% of victims all had serious underlying conditions anyway.



“Six months into this pandemic, we have learnt that it will not wipe out human life on this planet. It is a nasty infection and every death represents a person loved by someone. But it is time for a sense of proportion,” Dingwall asserts.

The Professor describes a “narrow minded scientific elite” risking eradication of “industry, commerce, trade, travel, arts, leisure, learning, sports, culture, liberty and privacy” with extreme lockdown measures.

“We have this very strong message which has effectively terrorised the population into believing that this is a disease that is going to kill you. And mostly it isn’t,” Dingwall has previously noted, adding that “We have completely lost sight of that in the obsession with deaths.”

“We will imprison ourselves in our homes, too scared to venture far, to mix with others, to learn from diversity, to have new experiences and discover new ideas,” the professor warns in his latest op-ed.

Pointing to the US constitution, Dingwall adds that “It is not an accident that the US constitution gives equal weight to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’ as the guiding principles for government.”

“A pandemic may be a chance for some medical leaders to impose their ideas of how people should live – but it does not mean they should be allowed to do so,” he urges.

Dingwall concludes that “The only questions about death are when and how.”

“Reasonable people might prefer longer lives to shorter ones. But they also have a right to be concerned about the quality of those lives. There is a real danger of slipping into a situation where we think health is the only purpose in life.” he further warns, adding that “It is time to stop ‘following the science’ and to recognise we are making choices about the sort of society we want to live in.”

“The alternative is to huddle in our homes, hide our faces from one another, and gradually grow poorer,” the professor proclaims.

