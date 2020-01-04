Professor Epstein Says He Is Not Suicidal After False Reports Of His Death

Alex Jones explains why Google whistleblower Dr. Epstein has been warning Americans on Twitter that he is not suicidal following the sudden and tragic death of his wife Misti, and hinting that Hillary Clinton or Google itself may want him dead after what he revealed about the collusion between Democrats and Big Tech to steal the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Also be sure to check out this video of Jones delivering exclusive intel on why President Trump ordered the targeted killing of Iran’s top military commander Qassam Soleimani:

Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!