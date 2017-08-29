Professor: Harvey Is 'Karma' For Texas Voting Trump

A Professor from the University of Tampa was slammed for issuing a statement declaring that Texans deserved the destruction caused by storm Harvey because they voted for Donald Trump.

As reported by Campus Reform, Kenneth L. Storey, professor of sociology, tweeted Sunday “I don’t believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them.”

When Storey was called out on the hideous tweet, Storey responded to say he was “only blaming those who support the GOP,” further adding that in his opinion they should “do more to stop the evil their state pushes.”

When he was asked what he thought of Trump supporters in Florida, Storey responded “Yep, those who voted for him here deserve it as well.”

The tweets caused such a monumental backlash that Storey later deleted them, and issued an apology.

I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly — Ken Storey (@klstorey) August 28, 2017

Storey also removed his profile photo, and seems to have deleted around 72,000 tweets.

A bio on The University of Tampa website describes Storey as a ‘visiting assistant professor’ who has conducted research into “urban issues within the southeastern United States, including research in gun shows, planned communities and unique issues of tourism focused commercial districts.”

Storey wasn’t the only one who attempted to immediately use the chaos caused by flooding in Texas to attack the President and the GOP.

Broadcasts from MSNBC and CBS heavily featured discussion about the President planning to visit Texas, and argued that it is too soon and will only serve as an unhelpful distraction.

Meanwhile, conservatives are pointing fingers at Mayor Sylvester Turner for not issuing a mandatory evacuation in Houston:



