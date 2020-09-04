Professor Put on Leave After Students Are Offended by Chinese Word That Sounds Like N-Word

A communications professor has been put on leave after students became offended because he used the Chinese word for “that” which sounds like the n-word in English.

Yes, really.

Greg Patton was conducting an online class for the University of California’s Marshall School of Business when the incident occurred.

Patton was trying to explain how the Chinese word for “that” or “that one,” which is written as “Nàgè” and sounds similar to the n-word in English when pronounced, is used as a filler word like “um” is in English.

I cannot believe this is real, but it is. This USC Professor is on leave after students were offended that a Chinese word he used during a lecture on foreign languages sounded like an english racial slur. Watch the video for yourself: pic.twitter.com/HkFPMEP5I2 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 3, 2020

Students immediately complained and Patton is now out of a job.

“Recently, a USC faculty member during class used a Chinese word that sounds similar to a racial slur in English. We acknowledge the historical, cultural and harmful impact of racist language,” a statement from the university read.

Patton has “agreed to take a short term pause while we are reviewing to better understand the situation and to take any appropriate next steps.”

In other words, he will likely undergo a re-education course and if he’s lucky enough to return the professor will know not to dare utter the word again.

Ludicrously, the university also announced that it was “offering supportive measures to any student, faculty, or staff member who requests assistance.”

That’s right, students in a language course are literally so precious, they can’t bear to hear a common Chinese word because it sounds a bit similar to a completely unaffiliated racial slur.

Clown world.

