Professor Vows to Boost Female Students' Grades to Offset Gender Imbalances

University of Akron officials this week blocked a professor from carrying out his plan to raise female students’ grades as part of what he called a “national movement to encourage female students to go to information sciences.”

According to school officials, Liping Liu, an information systems analysis and design teacher who has worked at the university since 2001, said in an email to students:

“FYI, your grade has been sent to the university registrar. The following categories of students may see their grades raised one level or two: Female students (it is a national movement to encourage female students to go to information sciences).”

