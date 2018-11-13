Professor Warns: Amazon Echo is "Always Recording" Your Conversations

A media professor has warned that Amazon Echo and other such devices are “always recording” private conversations without the consent of their owners.

Nick Flor, an Associate Professor of Information Systems, Film, & Digital Media at the University of New Mexico’s (UNM) Anderson School of Management, was reacting to a news story about a judge’s ruling which gave New Hampshire authorities permission to examine audio recordings from Echo in the case of a double murder where two women were stabbed to death.

Amazon’s Echo uses its Alexa voice assistant to respond to verbal commands from the user, but only when the word “Alexa” is spoken as a cue, raising questions as to why the murder suspect, Timothy Verrill, would have activated the device before murdering the women.

“Remember when Amazon claimed they only started recording when you said: “Alexa”. Turns out that’s a big freakin’ lie,” tweeted Flor. “These stupid devices are ALWAYS RECORDING. All it takes is one SJW working in Amazon Support to leak all your conversations (For The Greater Good™, of course).”

He followed up be remarking; “I guess they’re not *technically* lying. It’s true, they only start recording when you say “Alexa”. What they don’t tell you is they NEVER STOP RECORDING after you say “Alexa” just ONCE.”

This is not the first time that suspicions have been raised as to whether Echo and similar devices are constantly recording private conversations.

Earlier this year, it was reported that a private conversation between a husband and wife in Portland eventually ended up in the inbox of the man’s colleague.

After the work colleague received the email, he immediately called the woman and said, “Unplug your Alexa devices right now, you’re being hacked.”

“I felt invaded,” Danielle told KIRO-TV. “A total privacy invasion. Immediately, I said, ‘I’m never plugging that device in again because I can’t trust it.’”

