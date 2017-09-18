Professor: "We'll Just Get Rid of All the Whites in the United States"

An infectious diseases expert ‘joked’ that a good way to eliminate vaccine refusniks, who overwhelming tend to be white people, is to simply “get rid of all the whites in the United States”.

The comments were made by Carol J Baker, M.D. at a May 2016 event in Atlanta, Georgia but are only just beginning to receive attention.

Baker, who is a Pediatrics-Infectious Disease Professor at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, told a National Meningitis Association panel discussion that a “solution” to the large numbers of white people who refuse to let their children be given vaccines is to “get rid” of white people.

“We’re talking about the minority [of vaccine refusers], and strategies against the minority,” said Baker. “So I have the solution: Every study published in the last five years, you look at vaccine refusers, I’m not talking about people we can talk them into coming to terms, but refusers. Let’s just get rid of all the whites in the United States, because Houston is the most diverse city in the entire United States.”

Baker went on to note how she as a white person was “in the [racial] minority for more than 20 years in the city of Houston,” adding that immigrants are superior because they take their vaccines.

“Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most in Houston? Immigrants!” said Baker before going on to assert that there should be a “war” that is “fought one on one, with individual families” to make their children take vaccines.

We can only assume that Baker was making a crass joke (few seemed to find it funny). The fact that she is an infectious disease expert makes the joke even more ghastly.

Imagine a situation where people in the black community were refusing to undergo a certain treatment or medical procedure. Would anyone ‘joke’ that a good solution would be to “get rid” of all the black people?

This is yet another example of how casual anti-white racism has been allowed to become mainstream by dominant leftist cultural institutions.

The kind of rhetoric spewed by Baker only encourages actual white supremacists and just leads to more racial division.

