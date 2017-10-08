‘Progress’: Knowingly exposing others to HIV no longer a felony in California

It’s a shame that secession effort stalled so quickly. As Twitchy reported, California Gov. Jerry Brown just signed into law a bill making California a sanctuary state, and now he’s signed legislation that makes it no longer a felony to knowingly pass along HIV.
Knowingly exposing others to HIV will no longer be a felony in California https://t.co/xDhAZYimFQ pic.twitter.com/JiRUdiI9me
The Los Angeles Times reports:
Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Friday that lowers from a felony to a misdemeanor the crime of knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV without disclosing the infection.
The measure also applies to those who give blood without telling the blood bank that they are HIV-positive.
Modern medicine allows those with HIV to live longer lives and nearly eliminates the possibility of transmission, according to state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego), authors of the bill.
Progress!
With Gov Brown’s signature today, CA’s #HIV decriminalization bill becomes law – affirming once & for all that #HIVIsNotACrime! Progress.
Having HIV is not a crime … but knowingly passing it to a sexual partner? By coincidence, the news from California emerged the same day as a story in the New York Post about a HIV-positive hairdresser allegedly cut tips off condoms to infect men he met through a hook-up app.
He texted one of his alleged victims: “Maybe you have the fever cos I came inside you and I have HIV, lol. Whoops!” https://t.co/WXmbEcMl15
