Progressive Author Urges ‘Normal People’ To Stop Wearing Red Baseball Caps Because They Remind Her Of MAGA Hat

A Pulitzer Prize-nominated author is urging all “normal people” to cease wearing red baseball caps because they remind her of the Trump-inspired Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats and that “does weird sh-t” to her.

Rebecca Makkai asked her Twitter audience on Sunday “Is anyone else made really uncomfortable these days by anyone wearing any kind of red baseball cap?” On Friday, Twitter enthusiasts were continuing to tell her that no, they weren’t, but that maybe Makkai should assess her own feelings.

Is anyone else made really uncomfortable these days by anyone wearing any kind of red baseball cap? Like, I see one and my heart does weird shit and then I finally realize it only says Titleist or whatever. Maybe don't wear red caps anymore, normal people? — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 1, 2019

Also, for the love of God: The clever folks wearing "Make America Read Again" or whatever caps — NO. You're making everyone scared. Don't do it. — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 1, 2019

Makkai then moved to her central thesis: that the MAGA hat has reached the moral equivalency of the swastika used by Nazi Germany. She suggested that the “red hat has become a symbol of hate [because] of how its wearers act.”

If you’re here to be contrary: an equivalent here would be western Hindus choosing not to use the swastika symbol in public despite it being sacred to their faith because it would offend/frighten people. The red hat has become a symbol of hate bc of how its wearers act. — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 1, 2019

