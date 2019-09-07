Progressive Author Urges ‘Normal People’ To Stop Wearing Red Baseball Caps Because They Remind Her Of MAGA Hat

A Pulitzer Prize-nominated author is urging all “normal people” to cease wearing red baseball caps because they remind her of the Trump-inspired Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats and that “does weird sh-t” to her.

Rebecca Makkai asked her Twitter audience on Sunday “Is anyone else made really uncomfortable these days by anyone wearing any kind of red baseball cap?” On Friday, Twitter enthusiasts were continuing to tell her that no, they weren’t, but that maybe Makkai should assess her own feelings.

Makkai then moved to her central thesis: that the MAGA hat has reached the moral equivalency of the swastika used by Nazi Germany. She suggested that the “red hat has become a symbol of hate [because] of how its wearers act.”

Leftists commies openly fantasize about what they would do as the new authoritarians charged with punishing conservatives in the gulag of their dreams.


