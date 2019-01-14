"Progressive" Gillette Ad Hugely Disliked, Gets 100,000+ Thumbs Down on YouTube

UPDATE: The video is now approaching 100,000 thumbs down.

Go woke, get broke.

The new Gillette commercial, which alternates between echoing glib feminist talking points and bashing men, is hugely unpopular on YouTube, receiving over 40,000 thumbs down compared to less than 6,000 thumbs up.

The ad, entitled ‘We Believe’, asks men to “shave their toxic masculinity,” while blaming an entire gender for the actions of a small percentage of sexual abusers, rapists and perverts.

Emphasizing how the ad is political propaganda, the commercial features a clip from the far-left Young Turks show along with a whole host of #MeToo movement rhetoric.

The ad even re-frames Gillette’s classic tagline, “The Best a Man Can Get,” by asking, “Is this the best a man can get? Is it? We can’t hide from it. It has been going on far too long. We can’t laugh it off, making the same old excuses.”

Despite taking advantage of the free media advertising that droopy virtue signalling guarantees, the ad has not been received well by Gillette’s potential customers on both Twitter and YouTube.

The company’s tweet has been “ratioed” – meaning it has received more comments than retweets.

“As a fat bulldyke Lesbian transitioning to a choirboy, can I still shave my arsecrack with your products?” asked one user.

“Just sell some damn razors and keep your social justice stupidity out of it. Looks like it’s @DollarShaveClub from now on,” remarked commentator Mark Dice.

“I am taking action. I’m researching every product made by Proctor & Gamble, throwing any I have in the trash, and never buying any of them again until everyone involved in this ad from top to bottom is fired and the company issues a public apology,” remarked someone else.

“At 46 years old, I’m dumping my life-long brand of #gillette They could not be any more condescending,” tweeted another user, alongside a sign which reads “I’m a man, not a snowflake.”

Meanwhile, the YouTube video is getting crushed in both thumbs down and the comments section and could be set to become one of the most hated ads in Internet history.

Insulting most of your own customers by insinuating they’re all would-be sexual abusers & creeps has to be one of the most original marketing campaigns in decades.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.