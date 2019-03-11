Progressive Journalist Claims Melania Trump Has a Body Double

A progressive journalist has ludicrously claimed that the Trump administration has deployed a body double of Melania to accompany the president on occasions when the First Lady is unavailable.

In a tweet that went viral, Twitter user @Redpainter1 asserted, “GUYS THAT IS NOT MELANIA” alongside a picture of President Trump and the First Lady visiting a row of crosses in Beauregard, Alabama to signify the people killed during last week’s tornado.

The woman who posted the tweet writes for Crooks and Liars, a progressive news site once describe as an “immensely popular political blog” by the Huffington Post.

In further all caps rants, the woman asserted that the ‘real’ Melania’s hair was different (despite it looking the same in all photos) and that the real Melania doesn’t have “jowls”.

The original tweet received over 6,300 retweets and nearly 26,000 likes.

The conspiracy that Melania is sometimes replaced by a body double originated in 2017 when people began claiming that the “Melania” who appeared at a US Secret Service training facility was an imposter.

One of the tweets garnered a whopping 112,000 likes and over 3.5 million video views, and it seems the conspiracy is still thriving.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


