Progressive Radio Host: Trump Shouldn’t Call MS-13 Animals

Progressive radio host Leslie Marshall defended Democrats who said President Trump was wrong to call MS-13 members “animals” on Fox News Friday.

Marshall conceded that Trump was specifically using “animals” to refer to MS-13 and not all illegal immigrants as some media outlets claimed, but still said he was wrong to use that language.

Rather than condemn the gang for raping and murdering, Marshall instead focused in on young people who might join the gang in an attempt to protect their families.

“When you have an 11-year-old child, who is fearful for their and their family’s life in a very impoverished area and you think how can I protect myself and you are offered protection by some of these older MS-13 gang members…you look to them because you think, ‘how can I be considered tough?’” Marshall argued.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson seemed unconvinced by Marshall’s argument, pointing out that concentration camp guards also “had reasons” for being guards.

“But if I called a concentration camp guard an animal…no one would bat an eye,” he asserted.