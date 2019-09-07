Progressive Website ThinkProgress Is Shutting Down Because Nobody Wants To Buy It

ThinkProgress, a top progressive website operated by the liberal think tank, Center for American Progress, is shutting down on Friday after a 15-year run.

The decision was made after the site was unable to find a buyer. The Center for American Progress (CAP) has tried to sell off the website after operating for years in the red, according to The Daily Beast.

“Given that we could find no new publisher, we have no other real option but to fold the ThinkProgress website back into CAP’s broader online presence with a focus on analysis of policy, politics, and news events through the lens of existing CAP and CAP Action staff experts,” Navin Nayak, the executive director of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, wrote in a message to staff, according to The Beast.

“Conversations on how to do so are just beginning, but we will seek to reinvent it as a different platform for progressive change.”

About a dozen ThinkProgress employees will lose their jobs. They are being provided severance packages through November, and will be covered under the non-profit’s health plan through the end of the year.

