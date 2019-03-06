Progressives Defend Omar, Prompting House Dems to Delay Vote Condemning Anti-Semitism

A House vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, following recent comments by U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has been delayed, as Democrats scramble to rewrite the motion to include all forms of prejudice and progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez come to the defense of their embattled colleague.

The declaration – which doesn’t mention Omar by name – was initially set to be introduced Wednesday. It was to set out the history of anti-Semitism and other bigotry in America and provide examples of anti-Jewish tropes about divided loyalties.

It was also supposed to say the House “rejects anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.”

Read more


Related Articles

Why Mueller's Report Might be a Letdown for Trump Critics

Why Mueller’s Report Might be a Letdown for Trump Critics

Government
Comments
Clinton Hasn't Ruled Out 2020 - Waiting For Mueller Report Before Decision

Clinton Hasn’t Ruled Out 2020 – Waiting For Mueller Report Before Decision

Government
Comments

Globalists Claim George Soros Is A Victim Of Bullying

Government
Comments

Maxine Waters: “Impeachment the Only Answer”

Government
Comments

Top 5 Highest Tax States Are Blue States

Government
Comments

Comments