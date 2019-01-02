Progressives FINALLY Realize Beto O'Rourke Is A Fraud

The Young Turks hold a discussion on Beto and come to the realization that he is a fraud…

Mirror:


Related Articles

Anderson Cooper's Bizarre New Year's Eve Rant Reveals The Depravity Of The Elite

Anderson Cooper’s Bizarre New Year’s Eve Rant Reveals The Depravity Of The Elite

Special Reports
Comments
Is It Right To Focus Only On The Positive In 2019?

Is It Right To Focus Only On The Positive In 2019?

Special Reports
Comments

Don’t Let The Left Control Your Life!

Special Reports
Comments

Bolsonaro Is Proof There Is Hope In Spite Of Impossible Odds

Special Reports
Comments

Humanity Always Has A Choice: What Will Yours Be?

Special Reports
Comments

Comments