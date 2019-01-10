"Progressives" Shout Sexist Slurs, Curse Out Conservative Female Reporter

Vulgar Language Warning: While interviewing people in downtown Kent, Ohio Wednesday evening, feminists lashed out at conservative & gun rights advocate Kaitlin Bennett.
One woman blamed Kaitlin for dividing the entire city of Kent and two young frat boys also took the opportunity to tell Kaitlin to “go f**k” herself.
This is the left-wing MSM won’t talk about.
Infowars verion with live comments:
I went back to Kent today to interview people about the government shutdown, and these feminists and liberal men called me a bitch and a c*nt. So much for the party of love, tolerance, and women's empowerment. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/SwvgY4XkyB
— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) January 10, 2019