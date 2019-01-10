"Progressives" Shout Sexist Slurs, Curse Out Conservative Female Reporter

Vulgar Language Warning: While interviewing people in downtown Kent, Ohio Wednesday evening, feminists lashed out at conservative & gun rights advocate Kaitlin Bennett.

One woman blamed Kaitlin for dividing the entire city of Kent and two young frat boys also took the opportunity to tell Kaitlin to “go f**k” herself.

This is the left-wing MSM won’t talk about.

Infowars verion with live comments:


