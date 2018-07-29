Project Fear Latest: Brexit to Cause 'Super-Gonorrhoea' Epidemic

The steady diet of Brexit scare stories is continuing, with officials claiming the country could be overtaken by super-gonorrhoea and other infectious diseases.

The claims follow revelations from a Tory MP close to Theresa May that the Government plans to “scare people witless” over the summer about the supposed consequences of a ‘No Deal’ Brexit, which would see Britain leaving the European Union without a formal exit agreement and deal with it on normal third country terms, as it already does with countries like Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

This is in order to win support for Mrs May’s ultra-soft Chequers plan for Brexit, which would see Britain making a raft of concessions to Brussels on membership of the Single Market for industrial goods and agricultural products, adoption of a so-called ‘common rulebook’ based on EU law, effective submission to the EU court, and more.

The aforementioned Tory MP told BBC Newsnight that Project Fear 2.0 will involve the release of some 70 official documents describing dire-sounding contingency plans for ‘No Deal’, and it seems unlikely that the sudden spike in disaster stories from other sources is unrelated.

