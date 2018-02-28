Project Ireland 2040: A Million Parasites For Ireland

“It’s our big vision,” said Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, “for how we want to reshape Ireland over the next two decades.”

And what is this “big vision?” A mass migration of a million plus over the next 22 years at a cost of €116 billion.

The mass migration will be of a MILLION foreigners, such as from Africa, the Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan. They will very likely be illiterate, and not speak English or have employable qualifications. If the UN, who choose who will migrate, has anything to do with it, the new arrivals will be mostly Muslim.

