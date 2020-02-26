Project Veritas: ABC News’ David Wright Identifies as ‘a Socialist’

Senior ABC News correspondent David Wright accused his own network of denying President Donald Trump “credit” for his administration’s accomplishments and revealed that he’s a “socialist,” according to an undercover video captured by Project Veritas.

“I feel terrible about it,” Wright says of ABC’s coverage of the presidential election. “I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed and people have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear.”

“It’s like there’s no upside in, or our bosses, don’t see an upside in doing the job we’re supposed to do; which is to speak truth to power and hold people accountable,” he adds.

In another part of the video, Wright claims that the media doesn’t hold President Donald Trump to account, and then admits that reporters don’t give the president “credit” where it’s due…

Read more



Alex Jones covers NPR running cover for Bernie over his disgusting essay about women enjoying being victims of abuse and gang rape.

By the way, the ultimate turmeric and inflammatory support Bodease is back in stock at 40% off!