Project Veritas Bombshell: Ilhan Omar Connected to Illegal Ballot Harvesting Scheme

Project Veritas has uncovered a ballot harvesting scheme by the political allies and associates of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) with the help of a whistleblower, Snapchat videos, and undercover recordings.

A ballot harvester named Liban Mohamed described on his own Snapchat how he collected ballots from the Somali-American community in Omar’s district to help his brother Jamal Osman win a special election for a vacant Ward 6 city council race.

“Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees’ ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman… We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only,” said Liban Mohamed in several Snapchat videos posted July 1 and July 2 on his own Snapchat profile.

“Money is everything. Money is the king in this world. If you got no money, you should not be here period. You know what I am saying.”

Mohamed said that money is central to the political operation.

“Money is everything and a campaign is managed by money,” he said. “You cannot campaign with $200 or $100 you got from your grandmother or grandfather. You cannot campaign with that. You gotta have an investment to campaign. You gotta have fundraisers.”

A local whistleblower and insider in the Somali community named Omar Jamal came to Project Veritas to expose the corruption in Omar’s political web.

From Project Veritas:

Jamal, as part of his participation in the investigation, interviewed a Somali-American who functions as a ballot harvester his community. In the interview, the harvester described how he was paid to vote in the Aug. 11 special election and primary, along with a Project Veritas undercover journalist.

The harvester said Somali-American vote-buying operatives from the Omar machine came to his apartment building to oversee the voter filling out the paperwork.

Omar operatives request the ballots and fill them out for the voters, he said.

“They come to us. They came to our homes. They said: ‘This year, you will vote for Ilhan,’” he said. “They said: ‘We will make the absentee ballots. We will fill out the forms for you and when you get them back, we will again fill it out and send it.”

There was no need to go to the voting site, because the Omar operatives told him: “You stay home and you will not go to the place.”

After the ballots are signed and documented the harvester said he got paid.

“When we sign the voting document and they fill it out is when they give us the money,” he said. “The minute we signed the thing [ballot] for the election. That’s when we get paid.”

Project Veritas’ legal adviser Jered Ede said Mohamed and the other individuals involved violated both federal and state law, punishable by up to five years in prison in some cases.

“The federal laws, 18 USC §597 and 52 U.S.C. §10307(c), are quite clear,” he said. “In the case of 18 USC §597, it is punishable by up to two years in prison and in the case of 52 USC §10307 it’s punishable by up to $10,000 in fines and up to five years in prison.”

The Minnesota statute, 211B.13(1) prohibits paying a person or receiving money to register to vote or to vote, he said. “This is a state felony punishable by more than one-year imprisonment.”

