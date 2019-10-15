Project Veritas: CNN Staffers Admit Favoritism For Establishment 2020 Candidates

Undercover video by Project Veritas shows numerous CNN leadership and staffers divulging the network’s true sentiments about the Democrat 2020 candidates, including favoritism, bias, and worries that their preferred candidates may not defeat President Trump.

In part 2 of Project Veritas’ ongoing #ExposeCNN campaign, CNN whistleblower Cary Poarch secretly recorded numerous colleagues sharing their opinions about the 2020 candidates, including mocking critiques of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and unfavorable views of the unconventional contenders like Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Andrew Yang.

CNN Insider: “Who is CNN unfairer against right now on the debate?”

Christian Sierra, CNN Media Coordinator: “Um, I think probably Yang and Klobuchar. One of the lesser ones. Just cause they’re going to talk about Biden more Warren and Sanders. They’re not going to mention others. They want to cover the people who are on the top. They don’t want to cover the bottom.”

CNN Insider: “Who does CNN like?”

Christian Sierra, CNN Media Coordinator: “I think they like Warren a lot…They don’t like Tulsi. They don’t like Tulsi Gabbard. Because she supports, Assad and she’s not taking a conventional route when it comes to one policy, stuff like that.”

CNN Insider: “So, who does he (Zucker) want to be president?”

Christian Sierra, CNN Media Coordinator: “Here’s the thing, I don’t know. I think he (ZUCKER) wants a Democrat but I don’t think he has any particular favorite. Well, ‘cause here’s the thing, he donated before to Kamala Harris when she was running for Senate in California. Um, but, I think he kind of likes Pete, but I can tell he also likes Biden and Warren.”

CNN Insider: “You think he likes Biden?”

Christian Sierra, CNN Media Coordinator: “I think so.”

Despite the establishment’s preference for Joe Biden, the former vice president is struggling to shake off the negative Ukraine optics, according to CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez.

Evan Perez, Senior Justice Correspondent: “Now I’ll tell you this. Joe Biden has a problem. Because his son was trading in his name. It looks bad. It smells bad. It’s not illegal. Nothing is illegal about it… How do you go and say that Donald Trump is the person? Get him out of here, and convict him, when your son is doing the same shit.”

Additionally, CNN appears to worry that Biden doesn’t bring in high ratings during his town hall events.

Nick Neville, CNN Media Coordinator: “They probably think it’s boring. I mean, Biden rallies are like ‘ugghhh.’ People would change, people would change the channel.”

A CNN employee was caught in undercover video by Project Veritas admitting that the network doesn’t cover shootings in “minority communities” the way they would in a white area because it doesn’t get good ratings.