Project Veritas Exposes Anti-Trump Bias At Washington Post

Project Veritas released undercover video of Washington Post National Security Correspondent Dan Lamothe and Director of Product Joey Marburger exposing the paper’s true agenda.

In the video released Monday, Marburger explains how important Trump is to the success of the paper, saying, “It’s hard to get away from him [Trump], and people find it draining, but we think about that. If Trump just disappeared tomorrow, our traffic would drop by thirty percent. So we think about that.”

When asked if any of the writers at the paper are openly anti-Trump, Dan Lamothe confirms what Marburger said, stating, “They definitely don’t like Trump. I mean here’s the thing though. There’s the news side that’s just trying to critically call bullshit when there’s bullshit, but also give him credit where there’s credit, you know? When something is good, and he’s doing more things bad, but he’s doing some of the things good.”

Lamothe admitted the amount of criticism has reached the point where he sees articles and thinks, “Whoa! Like I work for this place?”

He also called CNN and The New York Times worse than The Post for the way they continually attack Trump.

“Some of the New York Times reporters are way over the top. CNN is always over the top. Wall Street Journal is very conservative, all that stuff. Some of it’s just like the, who’s in charge of your newspaper.”

In another revelation, Marburger claims Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, is directly involved with the direction of the paper.

He credits Bezos with creating The Post’s motto “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

In anticipation of the video’s release, The Washington Post sent a reporter to ambush James O’Keefe.

When the reporter tried to ask a question, he was quickly cut off by O’Keefe, who replied, “You like our techniques? Have you been inspired by Project Veritas? I think it’s really cute you guys are borrowing our techniques.”

The Post allegedly caught one of Project Veritas’ undercover operative attempting to bait the paper into believing a phony Roy Moore sexual assault accuser and published a hidden camera video of the meeting.

After the “sting” attempt, The Post followed the alleged Veritas Project operative around and wrote, “…on Monday morning, Post reporters saw her walking into the New York offices of Project Veritas, an organization that targets the mainstream news media and left-leaning groups. The organization sets up undercover ‘stings’ that involve using false cover stories and covert video recordings meant to expose what the group says is media bias.”