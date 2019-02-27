Project Veritas Exposes Facebook: Insider Reveals Systematic Political Targeting Of Conservatives

A Facebook insider has given Project Veritas exclusive documents and an interview detailing how the platform’s engineers are policing and censoring political speech.

“I saw things that were going on that I personally found to be troubling,” said an insider who was formerly responsible for Content Review in Facebook’s Intellectual Property Department.

“I think that the biggest thing, that getting the documents, getting video or still pictures of what was going on that shows that it is actually happening,” the insider said. “This isn’t rumors, they talk about how right-wingers, they come up with all these crazy theories, and that’s not actually happening at these social media companies. They pooh pooh it. But here it is and it’s in your face.”

Documents provided to Project Veritas reveal a series of technical actions Facebook takes against conservative pages, including “deboosting,” which suppresses distribution of livestreams.

“[W]ith these ‘deboost live stream’ things, there was no warning sent to the user…These were actions that were being taken without the users knowing,” the insider said.

Facebook is also combating right-wing meme culture under the guise of addressing trolls and “perimeter hate speech,” which the tech company defines as speech that no court would define as hate speech.

“[i]t was clearly kind of designed…aimed to be the right wing meme culture that’s become extremely prevalent in the past few years,” the insider continued. “And some of the words that appeared on there were, using words like SJW…MSM…the New York Times doesn’t talk about the MSM. The independent conservative outlets are using that language.”

