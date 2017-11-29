Project Veritas Exposes WaPo: Russia Story A 'F*cking Crap Shoot'

Project Veritas released another undercover video, this time of two Washington Post employees expressing their biases and admitting the Trump-Russia collusion narrative has no foundation.

The video begins with The Washington Post National Security Reporter Adam Entous admitting that the Trump-Russia collusion story lacked evidence.

“But we really haven’t addressed…Our reporting has not taken us to a place where I would be able to say with any confidence that the result of it is going to be the president being guilty of being in cahoots with the Russians,” he told the undercover Veritas operative.

“There’s no evidence of that that I’ve seen so far.”

“We’ve seen a lot of flirtation, if you will, between them but nothing that, in my opinion, would rank as actual collusion. Now that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist, it just means we haven’t found it yet. Or maybe it doesn’t exist.”

Entous, pointing out that he does “most of the reporting” on Russia for WaPo, went on to describe the Russia investigation as “a f*cking crap shoot.”

The second part of the undercover video shows Newsroom Operations Director Melissa McCullough expressing her bias against Trump, saying “let’s just hope he doesn’t get re-elected in another three years,” adding “he’s living on another planet.”

Upon realizing her mistake, she then tries to backtrack, saying, “I shouldn’t be saying these things because we don’t… We’re not supposed to really talk about that kind of stuff.”

On Tuesday, Veritas founder James O’Keefe tweeted a mass employee email sent by WaPo warning not to speak to anyone they don’t know without first getting permission by the Deputy Managing Editor.

Email inside @washingtonpost obtained by @Project_Veritas shows WaPo newsroom on red alert for #ProjectVeritas. More video inside dropping this week. pic.twitter.com/1J9sK2vcrU — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 28, 2017

WaPo’s new cautious measures came after Veritas released undercover footage Monday showing National Security Correspondent Dan Lamothe admitting that the left-leaning newspaper’s mission is to take down Trump.