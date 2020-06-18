Project Veritas: Facebook Has a Secretive ‘Diversity Board’ That Is ‘Need-To-Know’ Within Company

Image Credits: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD | getty.

Facebook has a secret “Diversity Initiative Board” that governs the latest diversity push by the company, but those in the know are ordered to keep its existence quiet, according to an alleged internal HR report obtained by Project Veritas.

According to the Project Veritas report, the alleged Facebook memo explains that the Diversity Initiative Board (DIB) will be allowed to recommend termination or reeducation in a “Diversity Training” program for any unlucky Facebook employee who gets in the way of the company’s new diversity initiative.

The alleged memo, intended for Facebook employees working in the company’s HR department, insists that the existence and operations of the DIB be kept as secret as possible.

“Inform only select employees of the existence of the DIB on a “need-to-know” basis,” the document instructs.

