Project Veritas' James O'Keefe Banned From Purchasing Firearms, Sues FBI

Footage released by Project Veritas on Thursday shows James O’Keefe III being repeatedly denied the sale of a firearm despite never having been convicted of a felony.

O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, has now filed a lawsuit against the FBI for falsely identifying him as a convicted felon on the NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check) list.

O’Keefe’s lawyer, Jered Ede Esq., said, “The lawsuit is being filed in the Southern District Court of New York seeking an order requiring the FBI to remove him from this list as required by law under 18 U.S.C. § 925A.”

“Notably, the FBI has not disclosed what information it is relying on to place him on its watch list,” Ede continued.

Employees at the multiple gun stores where O’Keefe tried to purchase firearms believe he is likely being singled out by the federal government because of his journalism.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what. I hope it’s not retaliating against me because of our journalism,” he told a pair of gun shop workers.

“I’m probably sure it is,” one man replied.

An employee agreed, saying, “I bet you, it is. And you probably have a lawsuit on your hands.”

A man who owns another gun shop O’Keefe went to said, “They don’t like you. You’re in the newspaper business, man,” after the background check was denied.

“I’d go after ’em,” the store owner added. “And I’ll tell ya if it infringes off your work. Yeah. Get a lawyer. File a complaint against the FBI.”

Infowars will follow the lawsuit and provide more details as the case proceeds.

