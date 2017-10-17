NYT Senior Editor Admits Writers Bash Trump to Influence Readers

James O’Keefe and his crack journalists at Project Veritas have released the highly-anticipated third installment in their ‘American Pravda’ investigative series, which features hidden camera footage of a New York Times senior content editor admitting the paper’s liberal, anti-Trump bias.

Desiree Shoe is a Times’ Senior Home Page Editor, based in their London office. Her duties including curating the front pages of the paper’s website, track breaking news stories, and write alerts, according to her.

Shoe revealed that journalists at the Times intentionally slant their writing to portray President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in a negative light in order to influence and appease their dominantly leftist reader base, asserting, “A lot of [Times readers] are liberal.”

She professed her detestation for Trump, but contended that Vice President Mike Pence is “possibly worse,” citing the fact that he is “extremely religious” as a reason for being “f**king horrible.”

When asked why the Times homepage was completely dedicated to Trump bashing during the 2016 election cycle, Shoe confirmed what many who see through the #FakeNews already knew.

“If we write him, about how insanely crazy he is and how ludicrous his policies are, then maybe people will read it and be like, ‘oh wow, we shouldn’t vote for him,'” Shoe said. “I feel like Trump is… sort of an idiot in a lot of ways. Just an oblivious idiot.”

“If you impeach him, then Pence becomes president – Mike Pence, who’s f**king horrible.”

When asked by her companion, who seems to possibly be British, to explain Pence’s short-comings, Shoe revealed her deeper biases.

“He’s extremely, extremely religious. Extremely religious. He at one point backed a bill that hinted at conversion therapy for gay people, which is like electrocution, stuff like that,” she claimed.

While the Times has participated in perpetuating the lie that Pence ever endorsed electro-shock conversion therapy for homosexuals, they also debunked the myth in the same piece, admitting it is mere speculation derived from baseless inference – in other words, nothing more than the average ‘homophobe’ smear campaign doggedly waged by leftists against most Republicans.

Shoe goes on to admit that the Times has been a beneficiary of the “Trump bump” – an informal term describing a substantial increase in readership and traffic due to the exciting and/or devastating impact of the ‘Trump Effect’ on the media as a whole.

“I think the business model itself is just… there’s so much panic about what to do,” Shoe said. “What else is a company supposed to do?”

O’Keefe points out that Nick Dudich, a Times Audience Strategy Editor who was exposed in a prior installment of ‘American Pravda,’ admitted to the same phenomenon propping up the ‘Failing New York Times‘ – and other decaying mainstream media outlets.

“Trump has driven us more business than anybody else,” Dudich conceded. “Anytime he says ‘failing,’ we add a boost of subscribers.”

The Times second quarter revenues from 2016 to 2017 rose 9.2% and they also experienced a 63% increase in digital subscriptions in the same period.

Shoe semi-obscurely confessed to the Times’ leftist prejudice by acknowledging the widely-known fact that its customer base is dominated by leftists and by also admitting that they gear their content towards those readers.

“The New York Times is… widely understood to be liberal-leaning,” she said. “One of things we’re doing at the Times now is making sure that we’re aware of our audience.”

