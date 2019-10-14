Project Veritas Tapes Feature Zucker Admitting CNN Only Covering Trump Impeachment For Ratings

Project Veritas is about to release bombshell recordings of CNN President Jeff Zucker admitting that the network is only covering Trump’s impeachment for ratings with no expectation he will actually be impeached.

The new tapes are about to drop today with James O’Keefe promising the revelations will be the “story of the year.”

In the tapes, Zucker orders CNN staffers to ensure blanket coverage of attempts to impeach President Trump simply for ratings, admitting that the impeachment process itself will go nowhere.

The insider who leaked the recordings has been collecting information for 6 months and is still secretly embedded within the news network.

A quick update on the fact that our @CNN insider has gotten access to network President Jeff Zucker’s 9am editorial meetings. EVEN TODAY HE IS STILL RECORDING#ExposeCNNhttps://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r pic.twitter.com/BXYAjroQK5 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

He has collected hundreds of hours of recordings which are so voluminous, Project Veritas is still sifting through them.

James O’Keefe will appear on the show today in the second hour to discuss the bombshell new tapes.

O’Keefe teased the release of the tapes earlier by leaking audio of Zucker discussing them.

“Let’s just do our jobs and not worry about it, okay?” Zucker tells staffers.

JUST IN: Our @CNN insider overheard network President Jeff Zucker talking about #ExposeCNN on the 9am call…this morning… He is STILL on the inside. pic.twitter.com/NFUvZSxljS — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

