Project Veritas: Tech Insider Exposes How Pinterest Listed Top Pro-Life Site as Porn, Censored 'Bible Verses'

Project Veritas has received and published documents from an insider at Pinterest.

The documents include product code, Slack messages, internal policies, and reveal terms and websites that Pinterest apparently censors.

The Pinterest insider who leaked the documents explains in an interview how the company censors pro-life and Christian content on the website.

“I think when public policies don’t match with how social media companies are actually implementing them, people have a right to know, people have a right to that transparency. And the thing is one person can make all the difference…one person can bring transparency to big tech,” the whistleblower told Project Veritas.

In a recent interview President Trump made clear his view on collusion between Big Tech and the Democrats as well as indicating he believes there is monopoly activity being committed by Big Tech.