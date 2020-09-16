Proof Biden Uses Teleprompter To Answer Questions In Epic New Trump Ad

Image Credits: screenshot/youTube.

The Trump campaign has released a devastating new ad highlighting Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s use of a teleprompter to get through interviews.

The ad takes clips of various instances Biden staffers struggled to answer whether he uses a teleprompter in interviews.

Trump’s campaign promo also shows several times Biden himself gestured for a teleprompter’s script to move up, demonstrating he is in fact using it during interviews.

Biden’s campaign manager and press secretary recently refused to directly answer whether Biden employs a teleprompter in his interviews after footage from a recent interview showed the reflection of what appeared to be a teleprompter in the reflection of a framed photo Biden was showing off to interviewer James Corden.

The twitter algorithm will apparently give a warning to users of pedophilia over the Joe Biden clips where he is a bit too close with children.

