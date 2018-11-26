Proof CNN's Acosta is Fake News -- Caravan Is An Invasion!

Image Credits: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images.

Footage from the southern border contradicts CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s assertions that the caravan is “not an invasion.”

Acosta lectured Trump at a press briefing earlier this month, asserting that the migrant caravan marching to the U.S. border was “not an invasion,” and that they wouldn’t climb over the walls and cause violence.

But the caravan did just that on Sunday, climbing walls, throwing rocks, and storming the border en masse, prompting border authorities to disperse them with tear gas and pepper bullets.

Acosta’s lies weren’t lost on social media.

In an effort to spin the narrative that the caravan is not an invasion or national security threat, the mainstream media has been circulating a picture of a woman and two children running away from tear gas to paint the CBP as heartless racists.

