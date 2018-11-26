Proof CNN's Acosta is Fake News -- Caravan Is An Invasion!

Footage from the southern border contradicts CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s assertions that the caravan is “not an invasion.”

Acosta lectured Trump at a press briefing earlier this month, asserting that the migrant caravan marching to the U.S. border was “not an invasion,” and that they wouldn’t climb over the walls and cause violence.

But the caravan did just that on Sunday, climbing walls, throwing rocks, and storming the border en masse, prompting border authorities to disperse them with tear gas and pepper bullets.

Acosta’s lies weren’t lost on social media.

Jim Acosta lectured President Trump about the migrant caravan saying: – Not an invasion

– Hundreds of miles away

– Would not jump border wall I overlaid actual footage from today of the migrant caravan storming the border to invade the US over Jim's question. I hope you enjoy: pic.twitter.com/p3vQogWnIJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 26, 2018

Jim Acosta to President Trump: "Your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on, but they’re not going to be doing that." https://t.co/VMtT3EuskZ — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 25, 2018

A mere few weeks ago, CNN with @Acosta in lead told u there is no caravan. Even if there is a caravan there are no criminals there. Even if there are criminals, it is still months away. Even if it not months away, it is not an invasion. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 25, 2018

Hold on. CNN's @Acosta told us the migrants in the caravan would NOT be jumping fences, walls, and borders. They clearly are. Will there be an on air apology to @realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/LI6esxjq5N — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 26, 2018

In an effort to spin the narrative that the caravan is not an invasion or national security threat, the mainstream media has been circulating a picture of a woman and two children running away from tear gas to paint the CBP as heartless racists.

The media is definitely not propaganda pic.twitter.com/GsKB8kU9uK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 26, 2018

