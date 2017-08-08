Proof Conservatism Is The New Counter Culture

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Entries for the Infowars’ $20K Folk Song Cover Contest are still pouring in!

Watch the latest videos below and enter for your chance to win.

Last of All



Punkservative Sam



V Reyes



Stacey Sandwichson

Infowars Folk Cover Song Contest Posted by Stacey Sandwichson on Thursday, August 3, 2017

Mike Sullivan



Tone Zone Studios



Merit C



ETHUR



Citizen ScRouNGe



Daniel Johnson



MOTOJO SOZZI



Christian Fitzharris



Entries will now be accepted through August 11 at 4pm Central time.

The winner will be announced Aug 25th during the Alex Jones Show broadcast

Three separate rewards totaling $20,000 will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000

(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000

(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:

– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope

– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video

– Participants must sing the entire song as written

– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also have contact information including name and email or phone number. All winners will be payed via PayPal.

Watch previous entries in the links below and good luck!

• WATCH: Artists Revolt Against The System

• Enemies of America Destroyed by Group of Talented Artists

• Musicians Unite Against Globalist World Poverty Plan

• New Lord of The Rings Film Shows Horrors of The Migrant Invasion

• Entries are Pouring in for Infowars’ $20K Contest Exposing the Globalists

• Artists Unite to Battle Globalism: Infowars $20K Folk Song Contest

• Video: Freedom Fighters Expose Illegal Migrant Invasion Run By Pedophile Globalists

• Infowars Folk Song Cover Contest Is Blowing Up The Internet

• Infowars Announces $20K in Prizes for Best Cover Song Exposing Hillary, UN Plan to Implode Borders