Proof Democrats Hate America and Want Civil War

Leftist leaders are now more brazen than ever with their anti-American agenda.

All of the Democratic presidential candidates are vowing to provide for illegals while making illegal immigration a civil offense instead of a crime!

Watch the mask slip when liberal leaders like presidential candidate Bill de Blasio say, “there’s plenty of money… but it’s just in the wrong hands,” or Maxine Waters says, “this liberal will be all about socializing, ummm, ummm, will be about basically taking over and the government running all your companies.”

This powerful report reveals how top Dems are advocating for physical revolution.


Ilhan Omar Calls For "Eliminating Existence" of Border Patrol Officers

17-Year-Old Mows American Flag Into Lawn to Honor Fallen Army Friend

Photos Show Kids Laying on Top of Drag Queen at ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ Event

Border Patrol Union Chief: ‘Disgusted by Ocasio-Cortez’s Lies’

Biden’s Support From Black Voters Cut in Half After Debate

