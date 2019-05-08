Proof Every Single Dem Candidate is a Danger to the Second Amendment

Gun control talking points from 2020 Democrat candidates are filled with vague statements and non-specific terminology used to confuse voters who are uneducated when it comes to firearms and gun culture.

For example, “high-capacity magazines,” “assault weapons” and “common sense” gun control are buzzwords frequently thrown out by Democrat politicians to demonize firearms.

Remember, when a Democrat says “assault weapons” or “weapons of war,” they mean semiautomatic weapons which include everything from AR-15s to hunting rifles and handguns.

These politicians ignore the reality that a ban on semiautomatic weapons would be unsuccessful and inevitably result in a civil war.

“Nobody’s coming to take your guns” has never sounded more stupid.

Joe Biden:

The former Vice President told a voter the hero who shot a mass murderer in Sutherland Springs, Texas shouldn’t have been able to carry his AR-15 used to stop the criminal.

Joe Biden says that the man who stopped the Texas church shooter should not have been carrying assault weapon.

Hear for yourself….#GunControl #GunRights #2A #NRA #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/McAyvScYVp — Washington News Line (@WashNewsLine) November 14, 2017

Below is video proof of Biden’s flip-flop on the Second Amendment, including his infamous “you don’t need an AR-15” quote:

https://t.co/0i1jGC80L0 Video of Joe Biden changing his support on gun control, one day saying they're going to take your gun rights away, and the next day saying you get to keep your gun. — Zyzla Brigance (@ZyzlaBrigance) May 6, 2019

“Today, once again, it’s time for our political system to catch up with the overwhelming majority of the American people who want background checks, who want to keep assault weapons off our streets and out of the hands of people who have no business firing them…” Biden said after the 2015 Colorado Springs shooting.

Ammoland.com reports:

In the 1990s, he voted for the 1994 ban on modern multi-purpose semiautomatic firearms, for the Brady Act, and for Frank Lautenberg’s effort to destroy gun shows. He voted against the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act in both 2004 and 2005. In 2004, he ranted against the legislation, intended to stop the back-door effort at gun control that was being carried out by big-city mayors.

Tuesday, Biden discussed “gun violence” with a Las Vegas crowd, saying, “There’s a Second Amendment but there’s a rational way to deal with the Second Amendment.”

@JoeBiden speaking to union workers in #lasvegas — opens about the need to address gun violence: “There’s a second amendment but there’s a rational way to deal with the second amendment” @FoxNewsMMR pic.twitter.com/rbIdrayAjz — Ben Brown (@bdbrown473) May 7, 2019

Bernie Sanders:

The Democratic Socialist from Vermont also wants to ban semiautomatic weapons and magazines that hold over 10 rounds.

He has an “F” rating from the NRA and calls for “a federal ban on assault weapons” on his FeelTheBern website.

Eric Swalwell:

Before entering the 2020 presidential race, Swalwell threatened to use nuclear weapons against gun owners who refuse to turn in their guns.

In a hypothetical discussion about the inevitable civil war that would break out if the government were to attempt to seize firearms from citizens, Swalwell said, “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit…”

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Now, Swalwell’s website brags, “I’m the only candidate calling for a mandatory national ban and buyback of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Swalwell, “What’s the punishment for people who don’t hand in their guns? Do they go to jail?”

“Well, Jake, they would, but I also offer an alternative, which would be to keep them at a hunting club or a shooting range,” he responded.

Cory Booker:

Booker has announced what his campaign calls “the most sweeping gun violence prevention plan ever put forth by a presidential candidate.”

The proposal would limit individual purchases of firearms to one per month and legislate for an all-out ban on so-called “assault weapons” and “high-capacity” magazines.

Americans who refuse to turn in their guns would be jailed according to Booker.

Pete Buttigieg:

“Mayor Pete” supports multiple gun control policies, but claims they are “compatible with the Second Amendment.”

He’s a member of a Michael Bloomberg gun control group and supports criminalizing private gun sales via universal background checks.

According to Buttigieg, if he’s elected an “assault rifle” ban would be “on the table.”

Buttigieg echoed the Democrat talking point that certain “weapons of war” don’t belong in American streets, citing his military background as evidence of his knowledge of the Second Amendment.

“The Second Amendment says you cannot have restrictions on this? That’s just not how freedom works,” he told a Brooklyn crowd.

Tonight, I asked @PeteButtigieg: The thing I’m most scared about living in America is guns. If you were to become president, what would you do to prevent further mass shootings? This was Pete’s answer. (And thank you to @Chas10Buttigieg for picking my question!) #PeteForAmerica pic.twitter.com/QhGRZmt0HW — Will Taylor (@brightbazaar) April 15, 2019

Julian Castro:

Castro has promoted renewing the “assault weapons” ban, gun buybacks and limiting “high-capacity” magazines.

“I believe that Senator Feinstein has it right with regard to the assault weapons ban, that it ought to be reintroduced,” he said.

Tulsi Gabbard:

Hawaii U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s website brags about her record on gun control:

“She has long called for reinstating a federal ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring comprehensive pre-purchase background checks, closing the gun-show loophole, and making sure that terrorists are not allowed to buy guns. Tulsi has an F-rating from the NRA, a 0% rating by the Hawaii Rifle Association…”

She also sponsored a bill banning “bump stocks.”

Following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Gabbard called for “common sense gun safety legislation.”

#ICYMI: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Calls for House Vote on Bipartisan Common Sense Gun Safety Legislation https://t.co/1PClAFcDWL pic.twitter.com/lJPVMHJP0E — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) March 7, 2018

Kirsten Gillibrand:

Gillibrand supports an “assault weapons” ban, a “high-capacity” magazine ban and opposes a national concealed carry policy.

In the following interview, Gillibrand shakes her head at the fact she used to have an “A” rating from the NRA and brags that she now proudly holds an “F”.

“I didn’t do the right thing,” Democratic presidential candidate @SenGillibrand says about her shifting record on gun control. “If you don't have an ounce of humility to know when you are wrong, how are you going to possibly govern all of America?” https://t.co/2uheScj6KX pic.twitter.com/rBu6tNTuLG — New Day (@NewDay) March 27, 2019

“We have to address that we have weapons of war on our streets today,” she said during a speech last year.

Kamala Harris:

Harris has brazenly claimed if Congress doesn’t act within her first 100 days in office, she’ll mandate gun control measures via executive order.

These gun control measures would include the vague “assault weapons” ban, along with other typical Democrat measures such as stronger background checks, etc.

“Upon being elected, I will give the United States Congress 100 days to get their act together and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws. And if they fail to do it, then I will take executive action,” she said at a CNN Town Hall.

Some will say my plan to combat gun violence is “too bold.” As president, if Congress continues to bury its head in the sand, I will act. Too many people have died for us to wait any longer. https://t.co/KJEMAZ72az — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 25, 2019

Beto O’Rourke:

The Texas Democrat is one of the most outspoken gun control candidates in the 2020 field.

He supports magazine size-limits, restrictions on semiautomatic weapons and opposes a national concealed carry policy.

Following the synagogue shooting in Poway, California, Beto used the tragedy to push for a ban on semiautomatic rifles.

There is no reason AR-15s—weapons of war designed for the sole purpose of taking lives—should be sold to civilians to be used in our schools, in our churches, in our concerts, in public life in this country. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 9, 2018

Elizabeth Warren:

Warren is in favor of a national ban on magazines capable of holding more than ten rounds, banning “assault rifles” and even a crackdown on handguns.

Below is a video of Warren regurgitating Democrat talking points such as “weapons of war don’t belong in our streets.”

“With gun violence, right now we’re not doing anything. Not even the most sensible kinds of things, background checks … This is a national problem,” Elizabeth Warren says when asked about gun control. #WarrenTownHall pic.twitter.com/9H6cDtsFCW — CNN (@CNN) March 19, 2019

See Warren make her case for stricter gun laws in this PSA:

'It's time we strip the NRA of its stranglehold over our children's lives.' – Elizabeth Warren is the first U.S. senator to pledge never to take money from the NRA. pic.twitter.com/Bcv9GyKzmJ#SantaFeShooting #ParklandShooting #NRA #GunControl #gunsense #GunReform — US News Agency (@USANewsAgency) May 19, 2018

She once claimed the NRA “owns Congress,” while talking with a TMZ reporter.

Andrew Yang:

Yang says citizens shouldn’t be able to own “assault weapons,” wants to fine gun manufacturers $1 million each time a person is killed by one of their weapons and is pushing for stricter licenses and education classes for gun owners.

There is no practical reason for citizens to have assault weapons. We need to treat gun ownership as an awesome privilege and responsibility and regulate accordingly. Guns are more deadly than cars and we take tests to get drivers licenses. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 15, 2018

I’d start fining gun manufacturers $1 million for each person killed by their weapons. That would get more companies focused on how to keep guns out of the hands of those who would do others harm. https://t.co/GCXco15ckf — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 28, 2018

On his website, Yang proposes forced purchases of a gun locker, or trigger lock for each firearm owned.

John Delaney:

Delaney recently tweeted support for a ban on most semiautomatic weapons and “assault rifles,” similar to legislation passed in New Zealand following the Christchurch attack.

This is the appropriate response to gun violence—immediate, decisive action. https://t.co/6Rj7mehUHv — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) March 18, 2019

Michael Bennet:

Bennet supports stronger background checks, and as a Colorado Senator, he closed the “gun show loophole,” voted YES on banning high-capacity magazines of over 10 bullets and says AR-15s are used “all the time” by mass murderers.

John Hickenlooper:

During his time as Governor of Colorado, Hickenlooper signed a gun control bill requiring background checks for private and online gun sales and banning ammunition magazines holding more than 15 rounds.

Hickenlooper’s campaign website claims he’ll “fight the NRA,” who gave him an “F” rating.

He has also supported former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s gun control group.

During a CBS This Morning interview, Hickenlooper admitted he would take national action “immediately.”

Would gun control be a top priority? "Yeah I think… you start state by state but it should be a national effort… we’re not trying to diminish the 2nd Amendment, but we’ve got to make sure we keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people." — Fmr. Gov. @Hickenlooper pic.twitter.com/ldT3pBAoUn — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 22, 2019

Sneakier than some 2020 Dems, Hickenlooper explains how he’d slowly roll out small gun control measures to build up to something larger, like an “assault weapons” ban.

WATCH: @GovofCO John Hickenlooper and Chuck discuss how red state Democrats are tackling the gun control debate #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/hF6K1fJMIu — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 22, 2018

Jay Inslee:

Known for being the Democrat who decided to make Climate Change his #1 issue, Inslee is also no friend of the Second Amendment with an “F” rating from the NRA.

Tuesday, Inslee passed multiple gun laws in his home state of Washington where he currently serves as Governor.

One of the newly-passed laws bans 3D-printed firearms, and another bans “people with a history of violence” from owning guns.

Inslee is opposed to armed teachers in schools, saying, “our teachers don’t want to be armed.”

In 2018, Inslee passed a law banning bump stocks in Washington.

Amy Klobuchar:

Klobuchar supports extending the “assault weapons” ban, which means no more semiautomatic rifles, and voted to ban magazines that hold over 10 rounds.

She also received an “F” rating by the NRA, who condemned her for using the Aurora shooting to push for stricter gun control.

Klobuchar tweeted support for New Zealand’s decision to ban nearly every semiautomatic weapon as a knee-jerk reaction to the Christchurch attack.

!!! It took New Zealand 26 days to act on gun control. Congress has been stalling for years. https://t.co/jvR0Pi8Ssl — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 11, 2019

Wayne Messam:

Messam, Mayor of Mirimar, Florida, is running on a platform of gun control and getting rid of student debt.

In an interview with Citylab, Messam supported banning semiautomatic rifles:

“15 minutes up the road from Miramar is Parkland. In that mass shooting, the type of gun that was used was a military-style rifle that is designed to just create the complete annihilation of life. Those type of guns should not be acceptable.”

Seth Moulton:

Moulton, a military veteran, uses his background to act like an expert on the Second Amendment, saying, “I know assault rifles. I carried one in Iraq.”

Seth Moulton: restrict assault rifle sales. “I know assault rifles. I carried one in Iraq” https://t.co/ohl6ZSydvV pic.twitter.com/KlQftPfIvv — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 15, 2016

He also supported legislation to ban bump stocks and agreed with banning .223 rifle ammunition during an interview with CNN.

Watch below as Moulton says Americans don’t need “military assault weapon” or “high-capacity” magazines to hunt.

Tim Ryan:

The Democrat Rep. from Ohio once had an “A” rating from the NRA and decided to give the $20,000 he received from the group’s political action committee to gun safety organizations.

Following the Vegas shooting, Ryan called for a ban on bump stocks and for stricter background checks on semiautomatic rifles.

Below is an excerpt of a Washington Post article where Ryan calls for restrictions on semiautomatic weapons.

When Tim Ryan is pushing restrictions on semiautomatic weapons, you know how far to the left the Democrats are being pulled on gun control. https://t.co/kv7W4IHjoq pic.twitter.com/VpRfj5qEPR — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 6, 2017

Ryan called for a ban on semiautomatic rifles in an interview with CNBC, saying, “We have to get these weapons of war off the street.”

Marianne Williamson:

On her website, Williamson promotes “eliminating the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons and banning bump stocks and high capacity magazines.”

She would also mandate child safety locks on all guns.

We still haven’t banned bump stocks or made background checks universal before buying firearms. “All countries have extremists, but there’s no reason we should give them access to assault weapons and large-capacity magazines!” – Nicholas Kristof #onemorepainfulreasontovote — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 27, 2018

Williamson claimed the current fight for gun rights in America “has nothing to do with the Second Amendment,” during a CNN Town Hall.

This list proves there isn’t a single Democrat candidate who is friendly to the Second Amendment no matter how many times they claim to support it.