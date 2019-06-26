Proof: Google Skews Search Results in Favor of Democrat Joe Biden

Google search suggestions appear to prevent users from uncovering negative information about Democrat presidential front-runner Joe Biden.

In a video uploaded to Twitter by IT professional Zalman Lew, Google’s auto-complete search suggestions omit any mention of Biden’s “touching” scandals, his “inappropriate” behavior and his “creepy” conduct.

“The censorship is real as exposed by @Project_Veritas,” Lew states.

“Compare these two searches on @JoeBiden , one done on @Google and one on @DuckDuckGo.”

The censorship is real as exposed by @Project_Veritas Compare these two searches on @JoeBiden , one done on @Google and one on @DuckDuckGo. I can provide countless more examples. We need more lawmakers seeing this! Please retweet. pic.twitter.com/v6HZrNrN0F — Zalman Lew (@zalmanlew) June 26, 2019

The video shows Google gives ZERO auto-complete search suggestions for “Joe Biden touching…,” “Joe Biden creepy…” or “Joe Biden inappropriate…”

On the other hand, search engine DuckDuckGo.com shows users a number of auto-complete suggestions for the three queries, likely arranged in order of popularity.

“I can provide countless more examples,” Lew says, adding “We need more lawmakers seeing this! Please retweet.”

Other users have also pointed out Google search suggestions appear blank after typing “Hillary Clinton emails,” and “Hillary Clinton private server.”

Hillary Clinton emails… Hillary Clinton private server… Google is hiding information from the public to interfere in elections. Massive scoop from @Project_Veritas @JamesOKeefeIII pic.twitter.com/c6GYpDjq3P — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 24, 2019

Here’s the same search conducted on DuckDuckGo.com:

Earlier this year, Google also appeared to manipulate auto-complete results for Empire star and hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett, helping improve search suggestions for his name.

The practice of eliminating negative searches about a person was perhaps most notable ahead of the 2016 presidential election, when Google was accused of helpfully censoring questions regarding Hillary Clinton’s health.

Google has helpfully censored questions about Hillary's health. #HillaryClintonSearchTerms pic.twitter.com/qzDRZgNUMh — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 27, 2016

Lew’s discovery comes in the wake of a bombshell report from Project Veritas filmed insiders within Google discussing company’s bias toward Trump supporters and conservatives.

Google owned YouTube has now deleted a Project Veritas video exposing corruption within the company and their intention to manipulate the 2020 election of President Trump.