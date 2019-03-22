Proof Infowars Is More Censored On Facebook Than Live Mass Shootings

In February, Owen Shroyer was banned from Facebook after starting a new account that only lasted twelve hours and now, The War Room’s new account was banned in seven minutes and six seconds.

In contrast, the livestream of the New Zealand mosque shooting lasted 17 minutes and stayed on Facebook for a full hour before being removed.

The shooting was viewed over 4,000 times before being taken down, proving Infowars is considered by Facebook to be more dangerous than disturbing footage of a bloody massacre.