Proof Infowars Is More Censored On Facebook Than Live Mass Shootings

In February, Owen Shroyer was banned from Facebook after starting a new account that only lasted twelve hours and now, The War Room’s new account was banned in seven minutes and six seconds.

In contrast, the livestream of the New Zealand mosque shooting lasted 17 minutes and stayed on Facebook for a full hour before being removed.

The shooting was viewed over 4,000 times before being taken down, proving Infowars is considered by Facebook to be more dangerous than disturbing footage of a bloody massacre.


Related Articles

Pincer Attack: Trump To Join States In Fighting Against Tech Censorship

Pincer Attack: Trump To Join States In Fighting Against Tech Censorship

U.S. News
Comments
Research: Google Search Bias Flipped Seats for Democrats in Midterms

Research: Google Search Bias Flipped Seats for Democrats in Midterms

U.S. News
Comments

The Truth About Hipsters

U.S. News
comments

San Antonio Bans Chick-fil-a From Airport Over ‘Anti-LGBTQ Behavior’

U.S. News
comments

Video: Beto Tells Supporters ‘We Do Not Need Any Walls, There Is No Border Crisis’

U.S. News
comments

Comments