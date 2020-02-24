Proof Joe Biden Is Out Of Touch With Black Americans

Journalist and filmmaker Ami Horowitz hit the streets of Harlem, New York to ask black Americans if they agree with a recent statement by Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, who claims “Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”

Most of the interviewees found Biden’s remark “insulting” and one man even told the former Vice President to kiss his ass.

Horowitz also asked Harlem residents if “Democrats are taking black support for granted?”

“Absolutely. That’s been a long time coming,” one man answered.

A woman echoed that sentiment, replying, “Of course. Definitely.”

The woman went on to explain how Hillary’s “Blaccent” and her infamous hot sauce stash were insulting examples of a Democrat politician pandering to black Americans.

See Joe Biden’s tweet below:



Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

