Proof: Life Can Survive on Mars for Millions of Years

This could transform the search for extraterrestrial life in space: scientists have proved life can survive for millions of years on Mars.

The search for extraterrestrial life has ended up looking a lot more like Biology 101 than Prometheus.

Instead of ancient alien megastructures, we’re mostly looking for xenobacteria that can survive the harsh radiation, thin atmospheres, and extreme temperature changes of other planets. Mars has been a strong candidate for a while, but scientists had almost resigned themselves to the belief that whatever evidence of life we find on the Red Planet, it’s going to be past life.

