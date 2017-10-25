Skip to content
Proof Nancy Pelosi Has Lost Her Mind
The aging Democrat may not be fit for office
The Alex Jones Show -
October 25, 2017
Alex Jones presents a video compilation that PROVES Nancy Pelosi has completely lost her mind.
